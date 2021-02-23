“Sharing Blessings” is the concept that highlighted 2020 for Manos Unidas. The personal impact of the public announcements about closings would soon be overcome for the thought about the families we serve and the drastic effects those closings were going to bring to their lives. The more schools, businesses, workplaces and other agencies kept closing the more we needed to stay open, and we could not do it alone. All of our partners and collaborators funneled information, resources and support to enable our center to continue communicating and adequately serving our Hispanic families, while keeping our center clean, disinfected and safe for our volunteers and staff to keep working.
The initial response was to increase our food supply in our pre-established food pantry and soon we saw an increment of up to 202 to our 48 regular families served and the need of financial support increased as well. Our people were not happy to come looking for food; they apologized and promised they will pay back later when they could return to work. They were not used to asking for help, especially something as basic as food. During our conversations we realized the most appremiant need was to pay for rent and utilities; those payments were going to be in hold but not waived. During a board meeting and with the approval of Fr. Mitzel (Board Member) we initiated a “Sharing Blessing” campaign in which we explained to our community, starting with the St. Francis Xavier Parishioners, the reason why our families needed help; and without much questioning or hesitation the donations started to flow; soon, this campaign was joined by our “amigo de siempre” (always our friend) Paul Kellet, Robert C. Hoffman, Endowment Fund, Gettysburg Rising and other compassionate members of our community. Manos Unidas distributed to 216 families, a total of $16,448.00 from individual donations received from people who are not rich, people that wrote beautiful letters and cards of support while sending their contribution. The greatness of these acts are unmeasurable, and I am sure the blessings received in both sides multiplied. Soon after, the Salvation Army sent their information to continue our efforts to support with rent and utilities; and the Adams County Community Foundation through their Grants and COVID-19 relief additional funds rescued our Adult Educational Programs. Thanks to the ACCF we bought 30 laptops and created a loaner program for our students to continue studying through zoom and have a paid coordinator to teach them and take our group of 32 adult students to another level of understanding and using technology to advance education and communication.
This year 2021 looks brighter for our center, more opportunities in sight to level the life field for Adams County Residents. We are preparing to better serve by becoming affiliated to CLINIC (Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc) and pursuing the DOJ (Department of Justice) Representative Accreditation to offer local, reliable and affordable Immigration Legal Services on our site.
We are together on this, there are only two sides on this war: COVID-19 and us; we will continue this struggle by adapting our services and serving as a conduit of the goodness and needs of our community. Stay calm, stay safe, stay united. Con Amor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.