Gettysburg Times Progress 2022
Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater
By Jeffrey Gabel, Founding Executive Director
Throughout its 97-year history, the Majestic has survived many challenges: the economic collapse of the Great Depression, the post-World War II entertainment craze of television, and the 1983 conflagration of Gettysburg Hotel which dampened downtown’s economy for nearly a decade.
Then came “black” Friday, March 13, 2020, which literally was the darkest day in the Majestic’s glorious history. The COVID pandemic forced me to turn off the marquee lights and lock our doors for 431 days. The Majestic survived the initial phase of the pandemic by pursuing COVID relief grants, and thanks to the legion of loyal patrons who contributed to the theater’s 95th birthday campaign, and braved the wintry weather on First Fridays to buy our hot buttered, curbside side popcorn.
The Majestic staff was thrilled to reopen our doors on May 21, 2021. We restarted the daily cinemas and enjoyed a boost from patrons excited to return to annual traditions like the summer classic movies. At the end of September we welcomed live entertainment back to the historic stage with a rollicking Celtic concert by Skerryvore direct from Scotland, followed by guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel, and comedy legend Rich Little, as well as a full schedule of performances by Gettysburg College’s Sunderman Conservatory of Music and Theatre Arts Department production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods.
Business in the second half of 2021 was encouraging especially with the return of Totem Pole Playhouse’s beloved production of A Christmas Carol, but despite the availability of vaccines and boosters, the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant has depressed attendance at the Majestic’s live shows and daily movies over the past few months. We are however, optimistic about the year to come and have booked an exciting selection of live performances this spring including HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis staring Colin Mochrie (of Whose Line is it Anyway?) on Friday, March 18th and the wildly popular “Menopause The Musical” on Tuesday, April 12.
We have high hopes for our 2022-2023 celebrity season which kicks off in August with a group of talented Broadway veterans who will bring classic Doo Wop harmonies to the Majestic’s historic stage. World-class performances will include Trinity Irish Dance from Chicago, the Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa, and the Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain, as well as The Reduced Shakespeare Company, and LA Theatre Works’ “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom.” Both originally scheduled for our current season and postponed due to the pandemic, they have rescheduled their productions for February 2023 as well.
We will reveal the full season lineup at the end of May! Until then, we continue to present the finest, first-run titles in our daily cinemas including an all new Downton Abbey movie starring the deliciously arch Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess. And of course, we will soon unveil a memorable line-up of Wednesday night classic films (and free raffle) kicking off at 7:30 pm on June 8th with a special celebration of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday. And, finally in mid-April we will make an announcement regarding a first-in-the-nation film event planned for February 10-12, 2023. Stay tuned for more majestic details.
Jeffrey Gabel is the founding executive director of Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.