Gettysburg Community Theatre has offered classes, camps, workshops, and artist residencies since opening in 2009. As the only year-round community theatre in Adams County, our Mission is “To inspire creativity and confidence, provide cultural enrichment, and instill a love of the theatre arts in people of all ages and abilities through quality education and performance.”
Now in our 14th year in downtown Gettysburg, we are fortunate to be embraced by our community’s support of our non-profit 501c3 volunteer community theatre. We strive to continue reaching more people in Gettysburg, and beyond Adams County as well, so that more can come see the great work that goes on inside this beautiful historic building at 49 York Street within the first block of Lincoln Square in downtown Gettysburg.
Pre-Pandemic, GCT produced 12 full productions per year including: shows for youth actors, senior citizen actors, and adults of all ages. GCT also produced a Cabaret series and an Improv Comedy series each year. In addition, for 6 years in a row, GCT produced The Penguin Project, which is a musical featuring youth with special needs as the stars along with peer mentors without special needs guiding them through the rehearsal/performance process. GCT has served students from 14 different school districts with The Penguin Project.
Certainly, always a challenge to GCT is that ticket sales only covered about 60% of our annual operating budget. This was the norm for most non-profit community theatres across the country according to national studies over the last decade before the pandemic. Unfortunately, the pandemic changed a great many things for every industry. For GCT, ticket sales are at an all-time low, and we are also finding that now approaching the second year of the Covid-19 global pandemic, people seem to be participating in less things than they did before… including volunteerism. Like most non-profits, we rely heavily on donations from patrons of the arts and businesses that sponsor shows can receive great advertising opportunities at GCT.
Being awarded grants when available from the Cultural Alliance of York County, Adams County Arts Council, and the Robert C. Hoffman Trust, as well as continuing to be in the top ten of donations received through the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, has truly been a blessing to our theatre. Through their support, GCT has been able to continue our free after-school program for the Fall Semesters, provide scholarships to classes/camps here, and continue to produce live theatre productions year-round with talent coming to Gettysburg from six different counties.
On March 16, 2020, GCT closed our doors to the public and pivoted to virtual programming for 13 months producing over 25 virtual performances and classes all via Zoom and YouTube.
Through generous support from Covid Relief Funds from Adams County Community Foundation, Payroll Protection Plan, Small Business Administration, and Federal Funds with the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant, as well as many facebook fundraisers, online donations, virtual class registrations, and the annual Giving Spree, Gettysburg Community Theatre was able to survive the first part of the pandemic storm. GCT re-opened our doors in April 2021 and produced 8 in person live on stage productions, as well as Cabarets and Improv Shows, and 12 weeks of theatre arts classes.
We are blessed to be in a community that understands how the arts can entertain, educate, and enrich our lives. Theatre is inspiring and the love this community shows us is truly remarkable. We hope to one day soon be back to the busy bustling theatre we once were with 100 volunteers making 100 performances happen annually, but until then, we shall take things one day at a time. We find happiness in nurturing our students, thanking our donors and volunteers, and planning for brighter happier days ahead. We hope to see you at the theatre this year for any of our shows or classes. Please check out our new website and subscribe to our email list to be kept up to date on all our plans. Additionally on our website you can order tickets to in person or streaming shows, register for in person classes, and make donations. Like most small businesses and non-profits, we are facing challenges, but with your help, we will continue for many decades to come. We stay hopeful and remember what Annie always says, “When I’m Stuck With A Day That’s Gray And Lonely, I Just Stick Out My Chin And Grin And Say…The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow!”
