Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site began 2020 with high expectations. New permanent leadership had arrived, park staff were optimistic, and a host of dormant projects were given renewed energy and attention. Anticipating record visitation levels, we were eagerly working with our partners on a slate of new programming and park experiences for students, educators, and travelers. However, as we all know too well, we quickly found ourselves navigating the challenges presented by a global pandemic.
Despite the unprecedented nature of 2020, the National Park Service achieved many successes. At Gettysburg NMP, historic park structures received much-needed preservation and rehabilitation work. These include the Pennsylvania Memorial, the ruins of the Rose Barn, and perhaps most notably, the complete rehabilitation of the James Warfield house, home to a member of Gettysburg’s African American community. To better tell the story of the battle and battlefield, over 90 new interpretive waysides were created and are now beginning to be installed throughout the park. With updated text, new graphics and improved accessibility, these interpretive waysides will help a new generation of park visitors explore the history of the battle and introduce them to new stories, individuals, and locations on the field. At Eisenhower NHS, a temporary parking lot was opened, enabling visitors to explore the site while ensuring social distancing.
Because of COVID, in-person park programming was cancelled, and longstanding and popular park events had to be reimagined. Almost immediately the teams at Eisenhower and Gettysburg switched to an all virtual model. Thousands of students learning from home connected with Park Educators via Facebook, Zoom, and Skype. World War II weekend and the Battle Anniversary events found new audiences online. By working with valued partners and volunteers we were able to expand the traditional boundaries of both parks. In one of the ironies of 2020, park staff reached more visitors virtually than would have ever attended these events in-person.
If the month of January is any indication, the new year appears to be one of promise and progress. Already the parks have released an immersive 3D experience, offering virtual visitors unprecedented access to some of the iconic structures in the park, including the David Wills House and the Eisenhower Home. Virtual ranger programming is scheduled to continue with robust social media content, the popular Winter Lecture series, and education programming. We are eager to build on our successes of last year with continued work alongside Adams County Historical Society, Civil War Trails, the Gettysburg Black History Museum, the Civil War Institute at Gettysburg College, the Eisenhower Society, the American Battlefield Trust and the Gettysburg Foundation.
Across the Gettysburg battlefield and Eisenhower farm, work is underway that will transform and improve the visitor experience, while also ensuring these singular places remain preserved for future generations. On Culp’s Hill 18 acres of battlefield will be rehabilitated to its 1863 appearance. New trails, an improved cultural and natural landscape, and enhanced interpretation will give new relevancy to one of the most historically significant areas on the battlefield. At the Eisenhower home, a new air conditioning system will be installed to help protect the priceless artifacts on display. Soon a rehabilitated Reception Center, with new exhibitory, will welcome visitors to the farm of Mamie and Dwight. The long-awaited rehabilitation of Little Round Top is planned to begin in the late fall requiring the hill to be closed for 12-18 months. With nearly a million visitors exploring the hill each year, the fragile historic landscape of Little Round Top is being loved to death. This project will provide improved parking and an enhanced trail system. Gathering areas will allow visitors to safely explore the hill, while at the same time safeguarding the defensive works, monuments & memorials, and boulders that make a visit to Little Round Top an unforgettable experience.
In the Museum and Visitor Center, Gettysburg NMP and the Gettysburg Foundation are working collaboratively on a new exhibit slated to open in the Fall of 2021. Titled “Treasures of the Battlefield,” this exhibit will feature select artifacts from the collection of the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War that are seldom seen by the public, and offer a lens into the experiences of Civil War soldiers in camp and on campaign.
The themes that are at the heart of our two parks are uniquely American, and as 2020 demonstrated, perennially relevant. President Lincoln understood that we can’t simply rest on our nation’s Founding Principles in times of uncertainty but that we each have a responsibility to act, to do our part and to continue the unfinished work. Like that of the nation, the work of the National Park Service remains unfinished. We are grateful to the community and our partners for their support in helping us in the unending work of preserving and protecting these American treasures.
