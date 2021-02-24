Healthy Adams County is a partnership of community members dedicated to working towards improving physical, mental and social well-being for county residents. Since its inception almost 25 years ago, Healthy Adams County (HAC) has assessed the community to determine its top health needs and concerns. Our current task forces and committees include: Access Committee, Adams County Women’s Cancer Coalition, Adams County Food Policy Council, Behavioral Health Task Force, Children’s Health and Nutrition Task Force, Community Wellness Connections, Domestic Violence Task Force, End of Life Committee, Health Literacy Task Force, Latino Services Task Force, Physical Fitness Task Force, Safe Kids of Adams County, Suicide Prevention Committee, Tobacco Prevention Task Force, and Wellness Arts Committee. All of them work towards improving the well-being of Adams County residents.
Addressing community health needs
Every three years Healthy Adams County (HAC) partners with community organizations to perform a comprehensive community health assessment. This allows us to collect and analyze important data and in turn use the findings to educate and mobilize the community to develop priorities, garner resources and plan actions to improve the overall health of our community.
Since our last assessment in 2018 we have continued to address many health and wellness needs: This year many of these were challenging due to COVID-19. We found that we had to find ways to continue what we had been doing but in a different way. All of our task force leaders were ready to be inventive and continue to assist our community in many ways.
1. Increasing Physical Activity and addressing very low rates of vegetable consumption and food insecurity:
Healthy Adams County’s Physical Fitness Task Force continued to implement their Spring and Fall Walking Parties by offering a map and asking people to walk when it suited them, winter and summer hikes were sometimes led and in a socially distant way with participants wearing masks. Our free 5K’s that we traditionally have held on Memorial Day and Labor Day had to be cancelled. A new strength training class was held virtually as well.
Community Wellness Connections: Participants can learn about the body, mind, spirit and community dimensions and take part in free activities that coincide with each quarterly dimension. This past year we continued to provide articles and information to fill a page in the Gettysburg Times every other month. All of the articles focused on a quarterly dimension and also highlighted some of the virtual educational activities that we hosted. Visit www.adamswellness.org to learn more about this educational and interactive continuous program.
Adams County Food Policy Council continued to implement its successful Healthy Options program to over 130 families who are living within 160 to 250% of the federal poverty guideline and 75 low-income seniors. Families were able to continue shopping with their vouchers at the Adams County Farmers Market Association market during the market season and at Kennies Markets during the winter months.
The council also continued implementing its Fruit and Veggie Bucks program for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients starting January 6th, 2020 through May and restarting in October and it continues to run into 2021 until the end of May. Recipients are able to purchase fruits and vegetables daily at 50% off.
The Council was able to coordinate efforts through weekly phone calls with school districts, food pantries, back pack programs and community organizations back in March to make sure that community residents who needed food could access it whether they were newly unemployed, quarantining with COVID, or trying to navigate the food system for the first time.
2. One in five residents diagnosed with a depressive disorder:
Our goal is to decrease the number of residents who report more than one poor mental health days per month.
Behavioral Health Task Force:
The task force continued to host Mental First Aid Trainings and Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) trainings for the community. WellSpan Philhaven received a grant which has allowed them to provide the trainings free of charge to groups of 30 in the counties that WellSpan serves. Trainings were able to continue virtually after June.
The Task Force developed a newsletter called “Serenity for Tough Times” to help residents as we began our journey of dealing with COVID. It’s Suicide Prevention Committee continued to work with restaurants in Adams County to distribute flyers with the National Suicide Prevention hotline and hosted a virtual forum on the topic.
3. Housing:
Healthy Adams County continues to be a part of the @Home Adams County steering committee and Coalition to address developing housing that is in line with local incomes, strengthening wages through economic development and creating transportation options.
A new Community Health Assessment was due to be conducted in 2020 but due to COVID and other immediate health issues including testing and beginning work on vaccinations, the health assessment has been put on hold until 2021. We will continue to work towards engaging the community in addressing our current priority areas as we wait for the assessment.
Celebrating 25 years in 2021
This coming year we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary in the community through various virtual ways. Look for columns about our history and current work and our commitment to continuing to partner with many others to increase our quality of life in Adams County.
Thanks to all the volunteers of Healthy Adams County for your efforts in the past year. Our collective work has helped improve the health of many residents in Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.