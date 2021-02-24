It’s been a long and challenging year, but Steinwehr Avenue persevered and watched its restaurants, lodging properties, shops and services respond to unprecedented closures and financial challenges. Restaurants added delivery, take out and curbside pickup options. Tents went up to accommodate outdoor dining. Shops and attractions refocused efforts to the digital realm, offering virtual shopping and programming. And the Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District focused its 2020 attention on keeping the neighborhood on people’s minds, even if they couldn’t visit--so “Gettysburg’s Place to Be” remained #GettysburgsPlacetoBe.
Historically known as a corridor for Gettysburg souvenirs, the street and its immediate surroundings have evolved over the years into a thriving neighborhood that, while still a favorite destination for visitors, now offers amenities for people who live and work in Gettysburg. The history of the street has contributed to its continued popularity, but so has the entrepreneurial spirit of Steinwehr’s business owners, which is packaged and promoted via the Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District.
Today, the Steinwehr Avenue neighborhood features not only traditional souvenir stores, but also boutiques, country stores, jewelry and art galleries, brew pubs, family restaurants and popular attractions and activities. The avenue is filled with hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts, and its key location is within walking distance of the Gettysburg National Cemetery and key portions of Gettysburg National Military Park—making it ideal for “parking and walking” to all amenities. The district also includes the hospital and services like pet adoption, fuel and convenience stores.
Through the power of the Business Improvement District, Steinwehr businesses were able in 2020 to harness marketing power that continued to tout the neighborhood and its updates, even as regular event sponsorships were cancelled due to the pandemic.
In 2020, the Business Improvement District’s marketing continued to extend beyond events and featured a robust social-media presence that harnessed the power of customer relationships and helped customers and potential customers keep in touch with the neighborhood—something that was vital during the shutdowns of 2020. While individual business owners were busy staying afloat, the Business Improvement District kept followers informed by keeping a running list of neighborhood updates as well as keeping regular social media going to help drive people to online ordering and curbside pickup and maintain customer relationships.
This collective benefit cannot be underestimated, as it offered Steinwehr’s businesses the chance to communicate with customers in a way that is not possible, for most, on individual bases, especially with the 2020 challenges. With a following of more than 4,000 qualified (already interested supporters), those numbers outpace many individual businesses and allow the Business Improvement District to regularly reach about 100,000 people per year via Facebook alone. To assess the reputation of the neighborhood among its followers, we need only take a look at a couple of comments received via social media:
“Location, location, location....best street to stay on when visiting Gettysburg. It has everything you need within walking distance. I've been visiting Gettysburg for over 45 years and visit at least 3-4 times a year (except in 2020) and always book a hotel on Steinwehr.”
--Matt W., via social media
“The best location to stay when visiting Gettysburg. Walking to shops, restaurants and parts of the battlefield.”
--Debbie C., via social media
This is the power of collective marketing in action. All businesses receive positive reviews, but for businesses who are busy running day-to-day operations, the Business Improvement District backs up their efforts with strategic communications and broad efforts that are not possible as individual entities. Who wouldn’t want their business to be located in a neighborhood that receives the comments mentioned above? The Business Improvement District is able to handle the big-picture marketing strategy, so business owners can focus on their individual target audiences and on capturing visitors who have already decided to visit the neighborhood.
The Steinwehr Avenue BID in 2020 continued to promote the neighborhood as #GettysburgsPlacetoBe, while businesses can enjoy being part of that “brand.” That will continue in 2021, when we are hopeful for a return to some normalcy.
Steinwehr Avenue is looking forward to resuming its event promotions in 2021, as they further solidify the neighborhood’s popularity and top-of-mind awareness. Annual event sponsorships include:
• The 19th-Century Base Ball Festival
• Gettysburg Bike Week’s Parade of Chrome
• The Remembrance Day Parade
• A Gettysburg Christmas Festival
Looking for a gift, a local getaway, great food and some fun and engaging attractions? Come see us at #GettysburgsPlacetoBe. We’re looking forward to a better, and more open, 2021. We hope to see you on the avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.