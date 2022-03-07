Remember when we couldn’t wait for 2020 to end and 2021 to begin? The challenges and angst of the year that brought us COVID-19 would indeed prove to be something of an aberration, and the new year would certainly put us firmly back in the good graces of “normal.”
While we can’t exactly call 2021 more of the same, it was undoubtedly a variant, both literally and figuratively. This time, however, we (not just the YWCA, but all of us) had the benefit of experience – and maybe just a little more patience. We knew we would persevere.
Early in 2021, we decided that a celebration was in order. Figuring that Covid would be in the review mirror by September, we planned the Bouncing Back Birthday Bash – a commemoration of 40 years at our 909 Fairfield Road location, a party and fundraiser all in one an observance of our past and a springboard into the future. The BBBB was a roaring success. A Covid resurgence necessitated moving the event entirely outside the building, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as we were blessed with an exquisite Adams County autumn evening.
In the wake of our “909” observance, we got a little crazy and creative, inviting new and lapsed members back into the fold with a Recreation Pass priced at $9.09. Very effective!
Even before the Birthday Bash, 2021, even with Covid restrictions, found us on the path back to normal and beyond.
We were proud to begin offering the Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts program at both of our Child Enrichment Program centers.
We successfully revised Girls On The Run, an eight-week program that culminated with a 5-K run in May – a day when the pre-pandemic spirit was much in evidence.
Speaking of spirit, the 30th running of the Spirit of Gettysburg 5K returned to an in-person format, drawing over 500 participants in June.
Our YWCA Aquatics program, strong even through the darkest days of Covid, remained as strong and innovative as ever. We invited kids (and parents) to a floating pumpkin patch in October and a chance to swim with Santa in December. Daily activity, both individually and in groups, never seems to waver at the pool. We also completed a significant upgrade of our pool’s filtration system and greatly improved the flooring in the Aquatics locker room.
Elsewhere, our kitchen/café area has been re-designed, with an eye toward assisting the Childcare effort while offering a comfortable gathering spot for members.
Did we mention that the always-popular Nearly New Sale returned to full-on, in-person status? It’s just around the corner for 2022 – sure to be even better this year.
In the final days of 2021, we noticed that the fitness center had started to fill back up, that exercise classes were much more lively, and the members and instructors were filtering back in.
We’ve still got a ways to go. We’re anxious, most notably, for the annual Martin Luther King celebration to return to an in-person format and for all of our mission-driven offerings to re-connect beyond the limitations of wi-fi.
While 2021 presented a few more obstacles than we might have expected, we navigated around them. So let’s all have a great 2022!
