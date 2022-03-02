The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) focused on things that matter to you and to us in 2021. At the start, we worked from home for a few weeks struggling to plunge forward while still adapting to new methods of gathering in person. However, we conquered the challenge, and it was worth the efforts. Our biggest success in 2021 was our resilience.
How did we do? We held 75 weekly classes and 17 culinary lunches servicing over 900 adults. Most classes were held in the Arts Education Center. Outreach programs took us to 5 different senior citizen centers throughout the county providing 34 different culinary and art classes to more than 70 seniors each month. We served 33 youth through the culinary class “Kids Dinner Club” as part of after-school programing using virtual classrooms. We supported ten STAR Grant projects servicing over 5,200 people and accomplished a virtual People Project with students from the Gettysburg High School. Music Together found a fresh start and offered 2 sessions for families in the second half of 2021. Summer camp registrations rebounded offering 48 camps, on and off-site, to more than 290 youth. Our three art galleries exhibited the work of more than 50 artists and art instructors including youth from six of the county’s schools serving over 250 children through art exhibition opportunities.
Special events returned including the free Third Thursday presentations, and a retrospective art exhibit raising money for the Nan Hatzes Art Education Fund. Community partnerships and events included providing a visual home for the United Way annual purse auction and another for the Land Conservancy annual art auction, the Youth Recycled Art Exhibit/Contest, and the 17th annual Juried Art Exhibit in partnership with the Gettysburg College Schmucker Gallery. The event was a hybrid of an in-person reception at the Arts Council for artists and their families, while the exhibit remained on display at the college. Together we presented a virtual viewing of the gallery and announced the awards. The year was not complete without the volunteers, sponsors, and attendees at the 2021 fundraisers such as the Tee It Fore the Arts, Battlefield Harley Davidson, the Costume Party, the Giving Spree, the Gingerbread Festival, and the Jingle Ball. We give thanks to all who supported us in these various ways.
Thinking about all we accomplished, it’s hard to believe we successfully launched new ventures. We hosted activity tables at both the Giant National Night Out event, the Vida Charter School Fall festival, and the Gettysburg Recreational Park. In addition, through development of new partnerships, the Gettysburg Square Arts Oasis was built and over 5,500 people (locals and tourists) shared the same space to enjoy the performing and visual arts. While we got a late start to the season, local musicians were heard playing outdoors each weekend June through October. Several visual artists were able to display their work and the Historical Society presented a narrated “Gettysburg in Color” slide show. Local choral students performed, theater camp students practiced outdoors, and at Christmas the Arts Oasis was filled with activities for youth during the Gettysburg Christmas Festival.
I shudder to think we had struggles in 2021, however, we like you, found ourselves embroiled in the need to assess the ever-changing guidelines and repeated rounds of high case counts, small classes, and sometimes cancellations due to illness of students and instructors. Memberships for the Arts Council saw a steep decline in 2020 and never rebounded in 2021. Memberships are vital to our everyday operations, and we took time to intentionally launch a new membership program with greater benefits for members. Internally we had several staff changes and navigated the need to learn new roles while giving you our very best efforts.
Looking to the future our plans for 2022 have set the bar for a greater need to build our arts community. We have a new strategic plan, fundraising focus, and promotional brochures highlighting all the art opportunities provided by ACAC. We will be making greater efforts to be more present in our community and work more closely with other non-profits. We seek to develop the presence of art throughout the county. The People Project of 2022 is a kick-off to this mission, and we hope you will take part. I encourage you to check if your membership is current. Visit us and let us visit you. There is so much more we can accomplish together in developing an arts-rich community. Be part of this artistic future, it is tomorrow’s history, and the stories to be told to future generations.
