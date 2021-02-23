Historic Gettysburg Adams County did not have a dormant year in 2020.
This year, HGAC was honored when our Preservation Committee received the Henry A. Jordon Award for outstanding historic preservation efforts at the local level. The Preservation Committee continues to offer grants to begin the historic preservation of Adams County Barns. We have completed the work of a grant through the South Mountain Partnership, where we significantly raised the amounts of barns on our survey and registry list and have brought our Field Guide to Barn Survey’s to near completion.
HGAC Preservation Committee also honored the “Cornerstone Barn” owned by the late Parry Baer and his wife Katheen Riley with the 2020 Preservation Award for the tremendous job that they did of restoring their late 19th century barn.
HGAC also looks forward to showcasing some the barns of Adams County this coming year with the previously planned Historic Barn Tour. Now scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021, this is the perfect way for your family to enjoy the day in a safe, comfortable manner and enjoy scenic Adams County.
HGAC’s House Awards Committee selected two of Adams County historic homes and presented them with HGAC’s House Award for 2020. Patrick and Linda Spellman of Littlestown were recognized for “The Shoemaker House” built in 1820. The house is constructed of log with a brick veneer and has been beautifully restored and maintains most of its original charm. Joel and Cathy Hertz, owners of “Shaker Ridge,” circa 1855, located in Bear Mountain just above Bendersville, received the second award for their reconstructed log home. Most of the work was done by the owners themselves, including handmade cabinetry, flooring and all interior trim.
HGAC’s Salvage Warehouse Committee continues to provide the ongoing resource for historic and vintage architectural objects for re-use in todays restoration, renovation and decorating projects. The Salvage Committee has continued to salvage and provide interesting architectural elements, encouraging preservation while raising funds for HGAC’s mission of historic preservation here in Adams County.
HGAC’s Educational Speaker Program was temporarily put-on hold while the pandemic carried on. Our line-up of guest speakers has been willingly on hold, with the expectation that they will be available again in 2021. This committee is expecting to provide virtual programs in the future
HGAC’s Investing in Youth Initiative is quietly waiting for the pandemic to clear so that once again we can excite and inform our youth in the trade programs in our Adams County school system can learn and get involved in the methods and importance of historic preservation through restoration of the homes and barns in the Adams County area,
HGAC’s newly developed Endowment Fund through the Adams County Community Foundation was developed to honor our Past President Connie Farabaugh, and is the perfect way for the community to insure our continued good work.
For further information, follow HGAC on www.HGAConline.org or follow us on Facebook.
