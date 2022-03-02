As 2020 faded into 2021 it became clear to the world and the folks at Totem Pole Playhouse that COVID-19 was simply not going to allow a return to “normal” as everyone had hoped. Determined not to allow the pandemic to keep people away from their beloved theater for yet another summer, the creative minds at Totem Pole got to work and put together a program of outdoor concerts, festivals and smaller indoor performances that allowed patrons to gather safely at the charming theater in Caledonia State Park.
The year finished on a high note as Totem Pole returned to the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg this past December for their annual performance of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol. Masks could not hide all the smiling eyes of everyone who participated in the 2021 Totem Pole season.
The financial support that Totem Pole Playhouse received from the community was heartwarming. Obviously being forced to close for an entire season in 2020 could have been a financial death blow to the theater which has been a community icon for over seventy years. But, not unlike the fire that destroyed the original theater in 1969, the many supporters of Totem Pole along with federal grant opportunities from the Small Business Administration assured that the final curtain would not fall. The team at Totem Pole can’t express enough the gratitude felt to all who financially supported the theater in 2021 and a special thank you to all who gave through the annual Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree.
With temperatures rising each day and the anticipation of the first robin sighting or daffodils pushing up through the ground, excitement is growing at Totem Pole Playhouse for the 2022 season. A true
“return to normal” is in the air. A full slate of wonderful plays will return to the stage including Always Patsy Cline (May 27 – June 12), The Sound of Music (June 17 – July 5), Beehive (July 8 – July 24), Footloose (July 29 – Aug 14) and the comedy “Love, Sex & the I.R.S.” (Aug 19 -Sept 4). The summer activities will kick off with Totem Pole’s “Funfest” family outdoor event on May 21st and wrap up with “Oktoberfest”, September 17th and the “Buzz Jones Big Band” September 24th and of course, the return of A Christmas Carol to the Majestic Theater in December 2022.
Often asked by members of the community, “how can we help?” The answer is simple, come to a show…come to ALL the shows and enjoy everything that Totem Pole has to offer. More importantly, invite friends to join you and share in the magic of live theater in beautiful Caledonia State Park.
Nothing is more powerful and appreciated than an invitation from a friend to experience something new. The theme for 2022 is “ReDiscover Totem Pole Playhouse,” chance to rediscover the joys that the pandemic took from our lives these past couple of years. Tickets will go on sale for the 2022 season the first week of April. There are many opportunities to save including 5 show or 3 show memberships, discounted “preview” shows, and group discounts starting with group sizes of 10 or more. It’s a great way to share a special night out with co-workers, customers, classmates, an organization or friends. For more information visit www.TotemPolePlayhouse.org
