As a newcomer to Gettysburg, I enjoy embracing the College’s and town’s rich traditions and history. In my first five months, I have hiked through town twice to the Gettysburg National Cemetery. During Orientation, our First-Year Walk recreates the moment in 1863 when members of the College community trekked from campus to hear President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Following that route with Borough residents and store owners waving signs and cheering from the sidewalk was a memorable welcome. My second walk on a brisk November morning brought tears to my eyes. On Dedication Day, we watched 13 people become new citizens. As we entered the gate, I was awestruck by thousands of nameless graves—and captivated seeing the spot where Lincoln urged us all to the “unfinished work” of democracy.
That’s why I’m here.
Last fall, I left a 30-year career as a broadcast journalist in search of something more meaningful. My quest landed me in the heart of Adams County at Gettysburg College. As the new Executive Director of the Eisenhower Institute, I am immersed daily in creating opportunities for students and the public to better understand the world in which we live. We delve deeply into policy through experiential learning, a key part of the College’s new strategic plan, Living Our Promise. Our programs connect learning to practice, helping students translate knowledge into action, both in Washington—where the Institute has an office one block from the White House—and importantly right here in our own backyard.
Gettysburg College promises students A Consequential Education. That begins in the classroom and extends into this community. There are nearly 3,000 people on our campus. We don’t want to just learn and work here. We want to be good neighbors and help our community thrive.
I’m proud of the partnerships that the Eisenhower Institute is forging with people and organizations in Adams County, like the Eisenhower Society and groups that joined our #Gettysburg4Democracy social media campaign.
We welcomed the town’s new mayor Rita Frealing for an insightful conversation on campus and online.
Through our non-partisan approach, with aspirations to become a convener for meaningful discourse across ideological lines, the Institute is partnering with media around the state to bring candidates in upcoming elections to Gettysburg.
We’re working with @Home in Adams County and the Center for Public Service to provide advocacy training for the public this spring. It’s important to show people how to speak up for what they need—and what they want.
One of our faculty experts, Dr. Anne Douds, who chairs the College’s Public Policy Department, is working with an interfaith group to help resettle refugee families in the area. Nothing speaks more highly about a community than how it treats its children.
I think about these things as I sit in my office, in the house where President Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, lived with their son. I think about them as I watch the sun set on the horizon behind the Eisenhower farm, where Ike retired and reflected on his own service.
In a town where history is treasured, the College and community are working together to create our own.
