The COVID pandemic has presented many difficult challenges for non-profit volunteer organizations, and Historic Gettysburg Adams County is no exception. The 2020 COVID lockdown forced HGAC to suspend many of its meetings and activities. But in 2021, our members and volunteers persevered in the pandemic’s shadow, bouncing back to shine a light on history and move the organization’s mission forward with renewed vigor.
Thanks to member and volunteer efforts, HGAC remains resilient. Our programs continue to proactively preserve and restore the historical character of Adams County. HGAC has forged new partnerships with the Gettysburg Foundation, the Adams County Technical Institute and the Gettysburg Area High School to help educate the public about the county’s unique historic heritage.
Despite the continuing COVID uncertainties, 2021 was a successful year for HGAC. Our achievements, and plans for 2022, include:
• Throughout the pandemic, HGAC’s award-winning Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program continued to fund brick and mortar repairs to historic barns. In 2021, for the first time, everyone who applied received a preservation grant to help extend the life of their historic barn. New grant applications for 2022 are now under consideration.
• The “Summer at Spangler” program began in 2021, part of HGAC’s emerging partnership with the Gettysburg Foundation. HGAC volunteers provided visitors with a detailed look at the historic Spangler Barn, a sterling example of Adams County’s historic, vernacular architectural barn design and recipient of the HGAC Barn Preservation Award in 2017. Weekend programs will continue this summer and fall, beginning in June.
• The Investing in Youth Initiative, which introduces students in the building trades to career paths in historic preservation, held two Learning Labs at the Spangler Barn for local students in 2021 and more are planned this year. The Initiative will offer, for the first time, a paid high school internship in 2022.
• Summer walking tours led by HGAC volunteers resumed in 2021 at the McAllister Mill Underground Railroad site. This program remains popular with visitors and residents alike eager to learn about Adams County’s role in helping escaped slaves travel to freedom. Tours will start this May and run through August.
• HGAC’s Architectural Warehouse at the Daniel Lady Farm reopened in July 2021 and despite a shortened season, logged its most successful year ever. A grand re-opening is planned for this April.
To the credit of the hard work and dedication of our members and active volunteers, HGAC was able to hold two public events in 2021. HGAC’s Barn Tour of seven Adams County barns in September drew 250 enthusiastic participants of all ages, and the Homespun Christmas Holiday Market at its new venue at the Battlefield B&B put hundreds in the holiday spirit.
In 2022, HGAC looks forward to hosting its Barn Art Show & Sale on June 9-12 at the G.A.R. Hall in Gettysburg, its Civil War Barn Dance on October 1 at Beech Springs Farm in Orrtanna, and another Homespun market in December. We are seeking to restart our Educational Speakers program. A new project is also underway this year – HGAC members are working with students from Gettysburg Area High School Tech Prep who will engrave new historic marker signs for 35 Civil War hospital sites throughout the area.
There is so much to be proud of and so many people to thank for the accomplishments in 2021. At the heart of what has been achieved this past year is the preservation of remembrance. Our local history traces the stories of men and women facing adversity in the past and demonstrating their resiliency. Looking back, we work to capture that resilience that came before us and bring it alive today.
Looking forward, the next four years hold several historic milestones. Our membership helps to maintain our jewel of a pre-Civil War era building, the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, in downtown Gettysburg. The building, which began as a church, celebrates its 200th anniversary this year. In 2025, HGAC will mark its own 50th anniversary as an organization and our barn program will celebrate its 20th year. And HGAC is proud to be one of the Adams County organizations invited to take part in America250PA, which is making plans to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
HGAC was formed in 1975 to spearhead and coordinate efforts to preserve and restore the historic heritage of Adams County’s townships and boroughs. Our membership and volunteers continue to strive to preserve the experience of history not only in Gettysburg, but throughout Adams County.
We have much to celebrate and many more stories to tell. If you would like to become a member, or volunteer for HGAC programs and events in 2022, please check our web page www.hgaconline.org for additional information.
