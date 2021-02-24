Greetings from the Gettysburg Area School District Office! Ordinarily, this narrative would be an overview of the progress of our more significant efforts and initiatives district-wide for the 2020-2021 school year; but as everyone is keenly aware, the current year has been short of ordinary for all of us, though the efforts of our district team and community have been nothing short of extraordinary in many regards.
It has been almost a year since statewide closures were ordered by the governor in response to the COVID pandemic. The start of the 20-21 school year was unique in our district’s approach to provide families with several options for instruction. The primary goal of our district’s reopening plan centered around opening schools safely and equitably. At the elementary level, families had the option of “in-person” instruction four days per week, with remote learning on Fridays. Families could also choose full remote options through our GASD Online program with Gettysburg teachers, or through the Gettysburg Area Virtual Academy through an outside vendor. Our secondary schools opened the year in a Hybrid model, where students were
“in-person” two days per week and remote for the remainder of the week; including Fridays. In late autumn, we adjusted the plan to include “in-person” instruction for our elementary students five days per week.
As we embark on the second semester, we continue to navigate our instructional efforts in the current environment with the same goals of safety and equity. We address safety through collaboration with the Pennsylvania Departments of Education and Health and by following the district’s board approved Health and Safety Plan. We also utilize short-term closures of buildings as appropriate to mitigate the effects of COVID. We prioritize equity through maintaining “in-person” instruction at all organizational levels to the greatest degree possible. This has been paramount in our ability to effectively address the instructional needs of our learners that require the most significant support. We have also placed significant importance on keeping our extracurricular programs operational during the school year, as we believe peer interactions remain important for our students’ social-emotional growth as a foundation of their education during the current pandemic.
The efforts outlined above, have been a significant undertaking, and would not be possible without the dedication of a strong community that places value on the education of our young people. Our School Board has responsibly leveraged the resources provided by our community members to support our work and the educational experiences of our students. Instruction has been provided by a dedicated, creative, and flexible staff, who at times manage instruction of students in varied learning models (in-person, hybrid models, and fully remote), sometimes all in the same class. Our building and district administrators have supported the needs of the students and staff(s) in their charge through both collaboration and a desire “to do our best” for everyone. We also appreciate the continued support, patience, and flexibility of our families.
We know the current environment presents challenges for everyone; whether it be child care during closures, or the ability to support instruction while balancing work and family life, the efforts of our families have been appreciated by everyone. As we navigate the remainder of the school year, we will count on everyone regardless of their role, to continue these steadfast
efforts on behalf of all of our students. The district will continue to meet the challenges ahead to the best of our ability while leveraging the “lessons learned” these past 11 months, to enhance education now, and beyond the challenges of COVID.
Though instruction and the delivery of education have been our primary focus for the 20-21, we have continued to work towards other efforts as well. To maintain quality facilities for our educational programming, the Board approved work specific to the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system of our Gettysburg Area High School campus. The district and community are proud of our facilities, and this project will support our ability to maintain a quality learning environment for the high school in the coming years.
The district is also committed to being your “school of choice” when choosing educational programming for your child/children. We have a site on our district web page devoted to this effort: www.gettysburg.k12.pa.us/welcome. We are proud of our educational programming, the instruction provided by our teaching staff, and the many extra and co-curricular offerings that we make available to our students. When choosing your child’s education, we hope that you will consider the Gettysburg Area School District. When considering your options, please consider taking a virtual tour on the district website, or contacting one of our building principals that can assist you with information specific to our schools.
We appreciate the ongoing support that we receive from each member of our community, and together we will continue to make the Gettysburg Area School District a “Great Place to Learn”!
