Like everyone else, the team at Destination Gettysburg had certainly hoped that the COVID-19 pandemic was completely in our rear-view mirror by now.
The pandemic brought the tourism industry to its knees around the world, and Adams County was no exception. In 2020, and a few months into 2021, we saw visitation numbers drop like never before.
Without visitors coming into our community and spending money, businesses were forced to close temporarily, employees were laid off, and the money that our community relies on from tourism came to a virtual stop over many months.
As we near the two-year mark of that pandemic reaching our community, we are optimistic that better days are ahead for the tourism community here, and that visitors will continue to return to our great region. While a full recovery could be months – if not years – away, Destination Gettysburg and the hundreds of businesses in the local tourism industry are indeed poised for success.
Destination Gettysburg is excited to report that 2021 matched pre-pandemic levels in numerous areas – including overnight stays, perhaps the most important barometer for measuring tourism’s impact. Lodging not only brings millions of dollars into the local economy and supports hundreds of jobs, but overnight stays generate taxes that benefit the county and local governments, as well as putting money back into marketing the destination to attract future visitors. This lodging tax is generated entirely by out-of-town visitors and is a great financial support to the residents of our community.
In 2021, more than $57 million was spent by our visitors in lodging, generating nearly $2.6 million in lodging tax revenue – more than $700,000 of which is allocated to the county and municipalities with both lodging properties and local police departments. These numbers slightly exceeded that of 2019, giving us confidence that recovery from this pandemic is in progress.
While lodging is a vital measurement of tourism’s success in every community, visitors who travel to Adams County are also spending million of dollars in our restaurants, museums, stores, farm markets and other experiences that we all have the privilege to enjoy. Collectively, tourism is a $700 million-plus impact to the local economy.
Our marketing, social media and website analytics are showing that leisure visitors – families, couples and groups of friends – are now making their plans to visit Adams County, but three categories of travelers important to tourism’s success here are slower to return from the COVID pandemic.
Group travelers – mostly those who visit by motorcoach or bus – as well as meeting/conference groups and international visitors are not quite as quick to rebound. But the good news is that they are beginning to gain confidence nationally that it’s becoming safer to travel and are putting some plans in place for later into 2022 and 2023. Our sales team is working hard now to re-engage with those tour operators, meeting planners and international travel representatives to put Gettysburg and Adams County at the forefront of their upcoming travel plans.
We are working with our business partners around the county to strengthen both our relationships, as well as the experiences that this community can offer our visitors. Destination Gettysburg is now bringing back businesses and organizations who – for financial reasons – made the tough decisions to hit “pause” on their partnership until the travel forecast called for brighter days ahead.
Destination Gettysburg is the proud parent of two passport trails for our visitors – and local residents – to enjoy. Last year, the team launched the Adams County Crop Hop – a collection of farms, farm markets and other agritourism experiences throughout the rural areas of our community. In the trail’s first eight months, more than 700 people from 26 states signed up and began their journey on the Crop Hop.
The Adams County Pour Tour continues to attract thousands of craft beverage lovers – many of them local residents – to enjoy wineries, breweries and other producers in our county. As the Pour Tour trail comes up on its fourth anniversary in 2022, Destination Gettysburg will look to grow the trail with more locations and incentives along the way.
When the COVID pandemic first arrived at Adams County’s doorstep two years ago, the team at Destination Gettysburg was committed to seeing this challenge through – promoting the destination’s resiliency and a promise that when visitors felt it was safe to travel, there would be an open door.
We’re thrilled to be part of our community’s recovery. Plenty of challenges lie ahead – especially staffing shortages across the business community – but our team is cautiously optimistic that we have rounded the COVID corner and are on our way to great success.
