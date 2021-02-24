When I was asked to write this article, I started thinking back to everything that happened here at the Adams County SPCA over the past year. Even though we were closed to the public much of the time, we continued to do adoptions by appointment. So many adoptions! During 2020, we had 508 adoptions at the shelter and returned 107 lost animals to their owners. That's 617 animals that were homeless, but are now in warm and loving homes. Quite an accomplishment, considering what was happening in our little part of the world that year. Here are a few other things that brought back memories of 2020:
We continued the “Kibble Kart” during 2020, and we were able to provide needed pet supplies to help families keep their pets in their homes during hard times. We received donations of food, litter, and other pet supplies by working with manufacturers, distributors, and private donors, and brought it to the shelter to donate to our neighbors in need. Thank you so much to the businesses and individuals that made these donations possible!
In mid-July, we got a call from a local tow company. Three hours prior to that, they had towed in a truck and trailer, and there were animals in the trailer. When we got there, we found 16 goats, 14 sheep, and over 200 birds, including chicken, roosters, and ducks, locked in an enclosed trailer with no water and minimal ventilation. The temperature was 95 degrees. We brought the animals to our barn, where they were given food, water, and shelter. Our veterinarian worked with the USDA to provide needed treatment for conditions related to their confinement in the trailer. The owner surrendered the large animals to us, and they spent many months enjoying the freedom of our pastures until they went to new homes of their own.
Justice – the word itself means fair treatment. In late August we got a call about a dog that had been mistreated and was badly injured. She had a badly broken leg and the vet wasn't sure whether or not it could be saved. The public rallied (as they always do) and donated nearly $5000 for her surgery and subsequent therapy treatments. She has recuperated and is now living the good life in her new forever home. The case is still pending.
2020 brought a welcome end to the court-ordered custody of twenty-three Chinese Crested dogs taken from a local hoarding/breeding situation. The dogs had been with us for 416 days when we got the long-awaited call that they were finally ours and we could begin the adoption process. Some of the dogs were medically fragile or in need of more intense socialization, so they were transferred to a breed-specific rescue that could give them their best shot at a happy life. We received over two hundred applications for the remaining dogs, and we spent many, many hours finding the best possible homes for them. All were successfully adopted into local homes and are living “happily ever after”.
The Adams County SPCA provides low-cost spay and neuter for owned cats, and trap-neuter-return services for stray cats. According to animalrescueprofessionals.org, one female cat can have three litters each year with an average of four kittens per litter. At that rate, she and her offspring can produce 420,000 kittens in seven years! In 2020, we have spayed or neutered 1,630 cats as part of the TNR program. That's a lot of kittens that were saved from spending their lives living outside, fighting for survival! We also spayed 1,593 female house cats and neutered 1,273 male house cats.
To our donors – you are the most generous and caring people! The previous stories are just a few examples of what you can do when you come together for a purpose. Here at the shelter, we are in constant need of cleaning supplies, toiletries, and other household supplies, along with dog and cat food, treats, and toys. You have continued to come through with monetary and goods donations, even during these trying times. For that we say, “Thank you”! We couldn't do what we do without your support.
Lastly, we would also like to extend a big “thank you” to all of our volunteers. The dedication, love, and compassion you show for the animals is amazing. The pandemic forced us to limit our exposure to the public, making it extra hard on us, without your help to care for and socialize the pets while they wait for their new homes. You are a big part in helping us throughout our daily routines and we miss you tremendously! We look forward to seeing you all again in the - hopefully - near future.
