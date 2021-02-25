Has this been a crazy year for you? It sure has been for GARMA! All of our members have been hampered in their efforts to keep a strong business environment for our community. The strength and perseverance of our business owners, by learning to apply for PPP and SBA monies, has increased our determination to succeed and to keep our doors open.
We were fortunate to be able to hold two of our events this year. We had our spring Outdoor Antique Show and our Annual Christmas Tree Lighting that went viral this year. We weren’t able to have Santa’s Shanty and we had to forego our shopping spree, but we replaced it with Gift Certificate giveaways to people who posted pictures of themselves enjoying the tree lighting virtually.
GARMA Vice President Jennie Dillon, owner of Artworks on York Street has consistently written engaging articles for The Gettysburg Times to highlight our members and upcoming events. Jennie is also Chair of GARMA’s Christmas projects including the tree lighting, Santa’s Shanty, the Shopping Spree and placement of the banners along the streets in Gettysburg. She is also the organizer of the Gettysburg Outdoor Antique Show – look for exciting changes this year!
We have continued to increase our visibility both within Gettysburg and outside of our community to visitors by increasing our social media engagement, increasing our membership, and working to promote our First Friday themes, even in our partially closed business environment.
Did you know that GARMA is the force behind the Annual Christmas Tree lighting event, the wreaths and holiday banners on the pole lights, Santa’s Shanty, the lights in the trees in each quadrant of Lincoln Square, and First Friday – Gettysburg Style!? GARMA has been the organizer of the two annual Gettysburg Outdoor Antique Shows held in May and September around Lincoln Square and sponsor the Cocoa Crawl on the First Friday in February. A new event to GARMA is the New Year’s Eve Fireworks display. Unfortunately we were unable hold the event this year, but we are looking forward to everyone being able to enjoy the beautiful fireworks and ring in 2022 in style! We are encouraged by the resilience of Gettysburg businesses this past year and are excited about the possibilities as we continue to work through the challenges that we have all faced together.
GARMA utilizes donations from the community, membership dues, income from events and partnering agency donations in order to contribute to the greater community. In GARMA’s 48-year history we have supported many nonprofit organizations and community groups in an effort to contribute to a thriving Gettysburg community. We can’t do it without your support. Your donations help us help others, and we appreciate it!
GARMA plans to continue building on our successes within the community in supporting businesses with events, social engagement and increased awareness of the amazing and unique businesses located in Gettysburg. Our ultimate goal is to create customer friendly events that will increase Gettysburg’s pedestrian traffic, sales and awareness for member businesses.
The Gettysburg Community can support GARMA by participating in monthly First Friday events – come out for dinner, walk around town, shop, and experience all that Gettysburg has to offer with unique stores and restaurants not found anywhere else in PA. Follow GARMA on Facebook @MyGARMA and visit us online at www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com
And last, but not least, we again want to thank those business who donated to the Lights in the trees on the four quadrants. We have finally gotten the sign posts that list publicly all of those who donated. Come take a walk around our beautiful square and enjoy the lights and support our GARMA members who have endured so much during this difficult year. Thank you for your support and see you soon!
