My friend Jeffrey Gabel of Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater jokingly suggested I rename our annual Progress section “Survival.”
Jeffrey’s suggestion is certainly a valid one. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Adams County in March 2020, we have been in survival mode. We have also made progress as evidenced by the many reports included in this special section.
Putting these pages together the past few days has made me prouder than ever to live in Adams County.
Adding the political tensions of a presidential election year placed more stress to our back but we got through it as a community, stronger together.
Regular readers of the Gettysburg Times know how deeply the pandemic affected us in early 2020. I hope we are never again in a position where reducing print days is necessary for survival.
Because of you, our readers and supporters, the move was only temporary and we endured. We are a community newspaper and our success is dependent on you.
The Gettysburg Times has an amazing staff in all departments — circulation, advertising, production, editorial, pressroom, mailroom and delivery — but you are as much a part of our team as anyone on our payroll.
When there is something newsworthy happening in our community, let us know.
Adams County consists of 34 municipalities, six public school districts, several private schools, county government, the Gettysburg National Military Park and countless boards, commissions and authorities. Our team cannot be everywhere at once, so please reach out if you hear of something we should know about.
Also, hold us accountable. If you have questions or concerns about our coverage, give me a call so I can listen to you.
Local, local, local is our mantra and will continue to be as long as Harry Hartman is our publisher and I am your editor.
I strongly believe a local newspaper can serve as a fabric that helps to connect the community and the wonderful people who live and work in Adams County prove that to be true.
There are so many different ways to get the news these days but the Gettysburg Times is proud to be the definitive source for news about the community in which you live. In addition to publishing six days a week in print and online, we also regularly update the community with breaking news through our website and Facebook page.
Our sports department does a phenomal job of providing play-by-play action through Twitter before they write a full-length story for the next day’s paper. They have been offering live updates for about a decade but I do not think they were ever as valuable as they were during a year when only a limited number of fans were allowed at games.
This is a local election year and the Gettysburg Times will be working hard the next few months to inform you about those who want to be your local leaders.
I hope you will continue to push the Gettysburg Times to greatness in 2021.
If you are already a subscriber, thank you! Please help spread the word about our the value of supporting local news.
Another great way to support us is through advertising, a win-win partnership. The Gettysburg Times is a great way to spread the word about your local business. Support for local business was stronger than ever as we pulled together as a community during the pandemic.
I hope you enjoyed Progress 2021. Thank you to all of the amazing community leaders who contributed content.
I often joke that I go to work every day to create the next day’s chicken coop liner but I would encourage you to keep this special section as a reference document on how you can be part of a strong community. I know everyone who wrote these articles and I can assure you they will welcome a phone call that starts with “How can I help?
Alex J. Hayes is the managing editor of the Gettysburg Times. Contact him at ahayes@gettysburgtimes.com or 717-253-9413.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.