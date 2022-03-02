Adams Electric’s mission statement of “delivering safe and reliable power at competitive rates and improving the quality of life in the communities we serve,” all prioritizes one thing: the member. Through the challenges of the last few years, the cooperative has remained focused on our membership as we continue to fulfill our mission.
The cooperative remained focused on helping our members financially. In February 2022, the cooperative’s board of directors approved a return of $2.1 million in Ownership Rewards to current and former members. This brings the total of Ownership Rewards returned to more than $50 million. Ownership Rewards exist because Adams Electric is a not-for-profit electric cooperative. We don’t have shareholders or investors who take a portion of the revenue we collect. We are owned by the people we serve. Therefore, we use whatever money we take in to provide electrical service and maintain a financial reserve to offset borrowing and keep rates low.
In the face of additional economic uncertainties, the co-op’s board of directors voted to return over $1 million to the membership in December as a Special Member Credit. Adams Electric operates on an at-cost basis and values the importance of returning excess profits to the membership.
In addition to membership returns and credits, the co-op continued to offer payment matches and grants through the Project Helping Hand fund. Adams is dedicated to remaining focused on helping the membership with their energy bills. The fund is supported by donations from the membership, the board and Adams’ employees.
In 2021, the cooperative also focused on communicating with members in new ways in the face on an ongoing pandemic. The co-op held its first drive-thru annual meeting in May of 2021. The drive-thru will be partnered with an in person business meeting in 2022 – giving all members a way to safely connect and engage with co-op board and staff in a manner they are comfortable with.
Focusing on the members also means delivering reliable service where they work, go to school, and live. In 2021 Adams focused on system improvement projects to increase load capacities and upgraded aging equipment. One improvement project replaced 17 poles from the 1970’s with new poles made of ductile iron. Another replaced nearly two miles of conductor to allow for growing electric loads.
Adams also continues to research and support industry trends regarding electric vehicles. A subsidiary of the co-op, Adams Energy Resources, LLC, helps local companies install EV chargers at their place of business, further growing the charging infrastructure of our area. The co-op also helps our members to charge their electric vehicles efficiently, offering a one-time $300 bill credit and reduced electric rates to members who install a Level II EV Charger and allow the co-op to interrupt power to it during peak demand times.
As circumstances are constantly changing, one thing that will always remain constant is Adams remaining focused on the membership and improving the quality of life in the communities we serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.