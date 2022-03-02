As we reflect on the past year, each of us may have a similar response to how truly challenging and unprecedented work in education has been during this time.
It is easy to focus on all the challenges we have faced, including staffing/supply shortages, difficulty finding substitutes, debates over masks, and continuously changing guidance on how we should best lead our schools through a pandemic. These ongoing disruptions to school as we previously knew it brought challenges. In the Upper Adams School District (UASD), navigating the pandemic has brought us opportunities to learn lessons that will enhance our educational experience now and in the future.
Teamwork essential
Teamwork is important to our success as a school district during a “normal” school year. In times of COVID-19, teamwork within our district and with our community partners has been essential to our survival.
Teachers, staff, and administrators worked diligently to plan for both in-person and remote instruction options since early 2020. This was a labor-intensive process because, in many cases, it challenged us to continue to think differently about the way we operate our classrooms.
Our team had to be prepared for any scenario, given the continued uncertainty that we faced. As a result, we saw creative solutions for providing instruction emerge throughout the past two years. When new ideas were implemented, the pros and cons were shared among colleagues who helped provide feedback to enhance instructional practices.
We were able to switch to remote instruction a few times during the past school year, and without various groups of individuals working in concert on a daily basis we would have likely had more remote instruction time.
It takes a community
At UASD, we are extremely fortunate to have collaborative partnerships with a number of service providers who support our ability to deliver education to our students each day.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, these providers also faced challenges, including staff shortages and supply concerns. They also seized the opportunity to ensure, more than ever, that our UASD students came first.
• Weaver’s Transportation and Jacoby Transportation worked with key UASD staff members to create protocols to safely transport our students to and from school during COVID.
• Aramark provided cleaning practices, research-driven protocols, and a commitment to obtain any needed products to keep our facilities clean and open for instruction.
• Chartwells also provided food service protocols to provide our students healthy meals on a daily basis. They also managed food product shortages and created healthy options for students and staff.
Students need support
As the pandemic continues, our UASD team recognized the toll the past two years have had on students’ social and emotional learning. We put federal funds to use to increase counseling services at each campus at the beginning of the school year. In partnership with the UASD school counselors, the additional counseling services have been maximized to assist numerous students who need real-time support during the school day.
Various forms of academic support are also being planned and implemented to address potential student learning loss. Biglerville Elementary School and Upper Adams Intermediate School staff are reviewing individual student assessments to identify extra supports needed to assist with student learning loss.
Technology enables increased efficiency, transparency
During the past year, we have explored new ways to operate as a district. Our staff has used ZOOM to hold meetings remotely while increasing the efficiency for our staff to remain in their buildings. For example, our school nurses have held bi-weekly meetings via ZOOM since August 2020.
Similarly, our School Board Meetings have been held remotely using ZOOM and they are now streamed live on YouTube to increase transparency with our school community. We have also tested and refined operating the entire district remotely, creating a plan in the event of future emergencies at the district.
Challenges became opportunities
Since March 2020, our UASD team and partners rose above many uncertain conditions to find innovative and creative ways to ensure our students continued learning and achieving their goals.
The past year has created opportunities for our school community to implement solutions for challenges presented to us. We will continue to evaluate the solutions implemented to determine if we need to enhance these solutions over the months and years to come.
In all cases, we worked as a team focused on one goal: keeping our schools safely open for in-person instruction and continuing our district operations to benefit our students, families and community. Although we navigated a number of COVID-related issues, we were able to keep our classrooms, schools, and district open a majority of the time, thanks to the combined efforts of our entire school community.
