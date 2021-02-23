It’s 9:30 a.m. and I’m finding it hard to think. I need a nap. I’ve been awake for five hours already and working! I left the house in the dark and bitter cold, too early even for McDonalds to be open. I really need that cup of hot coffee. I made it to the bus on time, thankfully. Wait, I have to pay to ride the bus. I mean, I know this, but I’m not prepared. It’s my first ride on this route—actually, it’s my first bus ride in a long time. Do I have any cash in my wallet? Do I have any change in the bottom of my purse? It’s freezing cold outside and I can feel myself starting to sweat, nervously. I notice that my ankles are cold as I stand there going through my purse. I wasn’t anticipating any of this. Why am I not prepared?
Have you ever had a similar experience? First days are often like this and routine will bring relief. I’ll learn how to buy a pass online and Find My Ride. It will take no time for me to learn to wear warmer socks! I can do this. This bus route will open a new world of possibilities, employment, shopping, medical care and more. It will literally be a lifeline.
My colleagues and I are riding, for the first time ever, the bus that will connect Gettysburg and Hanover. Why is this so important? Not everyone in Adams County has a car! I am gob-smacked with the realization that getting to work can bring about this level of anxiety. Transportation, and this route, will open options for work that heretofore were never an option to many. In the last 30 days, 292 different employers posted more than 849 job openings in the Hanover area alone. More than half of them pay well over the median annual wage in Adams County.
With this bus route alone, businesses in the Adams/Hanover region will have access to a larger pool of employees with a wide array of skills. We will be able to connect people and places without the barrier that lack of reliable transportation causes.
The other thing that concerned me as I scrambled to ready myself in the morning was, what would I do if I had children that require daycare? Whether healthcare or manufacturing, shift work often begins at 7 a.m. Not only do we need more daycare facilities, but there is also a need for extended hours. We learned about these needs first-hand, as our ACEDC assisted Fairfield’s Caterpillar Clubhouse to renovate Metz’s Hardware into a beautiful new childcare center.
Whether it’s a new bus route or a new childcare center, projects and progress take time. I can attest to the fact that the bus route was just a twinkle in our eye for several years’ worth of discussions, partnering, studies and conversations. Each one was a building block leading toward a rewarding outcome—a life-changing outcome for many.
This past year, as unpleasant as it was, showed us how resilient we can be. The very best part, in retrospect, was being forced out of our comfort zone. We had to think strategically and determine where and how we could bring the most value to others. And it’s not over. But there was progress!
For more information on Adams Economic Alliance, please see adamsalliance.org
