2020 School Year
Thank You Thunderbolts
We the community
Came together in unity
Played through the pandemic
So learning is not an epidemic
Our educators and students innovated
Parents and families routines were renovated
Education will not reset to zero
Every educator is a hero
2021 School Year
Thunderbolts Think Ahead
We believe in the common good
The opportunity to be understood
For equity and excellence is our future
Learning is not limited to a computer
Upgrading facilities and providing choices
Middle school electives and early learning voices
Strong supports for students and families
While balancing the cost of education finances
We are ready for 2021 as a team
Bring it on as we are one town and one team
