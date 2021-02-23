Chris Bigger

Bigger 

2020 School Year

Thank You Thunderbolts

We the community

Came together in unity

Played through the pandemic

So learning is not an epidemic

Our educators and students innovated

Parents and families routines were renovated

Education will not reset to zero

Every educator is a hero

2021 School Year

Thunderbolts Think Ahead

We believe in the common good

The opportunity to be understood

For equity and excellence is our future

Learning is not limited to a computer

Upgrading facilities and providing choices

Middle school electives and early learning voices

Strong supports for students and families

While balancing the cost of education finances

We are ready for 2021 as a team

Bring it on as we are one town and one team

