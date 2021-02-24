The Adams County Arts Council was on track in the first 60 days of 2020 to host a stellar first quarter in registration for classes and events. Then, almost from the pages of a manuscript, schedules quickly halted for weeks on end. The arts council, like many, wondered how much longer till we can resume, will we bounce back, and until then, how can we move forward? Looking back, the past year seems long ago. It sometimes felt like the longest year of our lives. Our minds seemed to blur interactions, we had in 2019 to 2020. We shared a story and then backtracked to say, wait, that was last year. The struggles were real.
“Working from home was a challenge," says Becca Reily, administrative assistant for the Arts Council. "Many of us live in remote areas where quality access to the internet is not always available.”
It was a struggle to keep a team environment when regular communication is difficult or impossible. We must also acknowledge the arts are tangible and have become a social interaction many enjoy; art classes, workshops, culinary experiences, music, yoga, camps for kids and exposure to theatre. When the purpose of your organizations has been built on bringing people together, you quickly plunge into feeling useless.
Wendy Heiges, Art Program/Gallery Director shares “it felt counter intuitive to create and implement programs based on an interactive component at the start of a socially isolating pandemic, parameters had not yet been established.”
So how did we persevere and get to where we are now? We acknowledged that adapting IS an artform. Wendy recalls those moments; “we came together quickly as a team to creatively think outside the box and connect with our members and students. Our instructors and staff were willing to develop new ways of teaching and learning.” Knowing that a pandemic could not stifle individual desire to create, the arts council found itself adapting to modern technology to deliver the arts and stay connected. Platforms like Zoom became daily vocabulary and were an excellent way to reach all generations. We continued to overcome organizational strains like learning new technology and how to use it, overcoming glitches, moments of “oops” and selling a virtual class to students. “We found it challenging to re-invent a tried-and-true method of learning from in-person to at-home without losing the intimacy of classroom learning; this was in addition to a need to pivot quickly, and not to lose our momentum, says Wendy.” Another struggle for staff was in adapting to not seeing our students in person. This was something I personally really missed, especially the kids for summer camps, said Becca.”
The staff worked harder in those days and it was all worth it. “I enjoyed reading the positive feedback from people who said our events and classes made their day brighter, says Wendy. We learned not to give up and realized we were all able to rise to the challenge and continue offering arts rich opportunities to our community. Working together made us stronger and feel capable of tackling future obstacles.” As resiliency would prevail, the Adams County Arts Council also found many successes in 2020 and we are continuing to use and build upon technology as part of our regular programming. Lunches became take-out and delivery of them to senior citizens flourished. “We found new and sometimes better ways to provide our classes and events," said Becca, "and the change in workflow allowed us to identify and implement the need for upgraded office equipment and a new/better member/donor database."
Our plans for 2021 remain as they always were. The arts council’s education center will use all means to reach our members and areas of the community with virtual and in-house programming. Community involvement and support is necessary for our continued success and hope that providing options for participation will enable us to construct a new footprint for the future. One of the best ways for the both the arts council and the community to benefit becoming a member during our drive this Spring. Members receive discounts throughout the year and often are informed of events early. Purchasing tickets for yourself and encouraging others join you for classes, workshop, lunches, and special dinners are other great ways to supports the arts council. However, my favorite free way to help the arts council is word of mouth. Share with others what you appreciate and enjoy about the arts council. Follow our Facebook page and share our events. We hope you are looking forward to 2021 just as we are, and we hope to see you soon.
