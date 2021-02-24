If you could look in a crystal ball and see what 2021 has in store for us, how much would you want to know? This time last year, I certainly don’t think anyone could have predicted what 2020 would offer.
So rather than making predictions, the staff and management team at Adams Electric Cooperative used the fourth quarter of 2020 to plan for the uncertain future.
We held staff meetings, board meetings, team meetings — all responsibly under CDC guidelines — and asked not “What now?” but “What next?” We talked about COVID-19 uncertainty and some potential worst-case scenarios and how to responsibly forge ahead. We tested new (to us) means of communications, like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. We even held our first telephone town hall meeting.
During our town hall, we spent the better part of an hour discussing the state of the co-op, including our COVID response. We polled those participating and asked which of our pandemic resources so far has been the most helpful to the membership. While the results were close, a special bill credit our board of directors authorized (totaling $1 million) that was returned to our members to help with their bills last spring was the top initiative followed by some innovative ways to help our members with past-due balances.
The board kept those comments and current economic uncertainties in mind when they passed the 2021 budget. For members with residential electric accounts, bills remain mostly unchanged except for a small realignment of charges. Commercial accounts holders saw an overall modest increase based on the cost to provide service to those members.
As for the continuance of virtual meetings, we’re making contingency plans to continue to engage our members through more video presentations, polls, social media posts and a larger-scale TeleTown Hall event. While we’d much rather connect with our membership in person, the safety and health of our members and employees is what needs to remain our priority. This includes the difficult decision to close our offices to the public, until pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Hindsight is 20/20. We did our best to deal with the curveballs 2020 threw at us, but it’s clear that some things could have been done differently to circumvent the roadblocks that kept our cooperative from fully engaging our membership last year. So, as we move farther into 2021, we’re developing a clearer vision on how to remain reliable, stable, and responsive.
Working in partnership with our members and community has never been more important. We continue to collaborate on decisions that keep all members and employees healthy and to fulfill our mission to deliver reliable power, stable rates, and responsive support to the communities in which we live and work.
Next to their own safety, our employees put our members first in everything that they do. As we continue to put our 2021 vision into action, I am grateful to be part of a board and cooperative that has always and will continue to work together for our membership and the community.
