Following a historic year at our College, one defined by unprecedented challenges here and across society, I am looking forward to all that is ahead for Gettysburg College in the years to come.
A scan of today’s headlines underscores that the education we provide is as essential today as it has ever been. This is reflected in the many ways our graduates serve society, as well as the ways in which we equip our students for fulfilling personal and professional lives.
I am proud of our commitment to our students and the remarkable education they receive here. But we are not content or standing still; we are actively asking ourselves how we can ensure that we are best preparing our students for the evolving world that awaits them when they graduate.
Since joining this community nearly two years ago, I have engaged students, faculty, staff, trustees, alumni, parents, and members of our local community in how we might answer that question together. We have explored what makes this College special, the changing demographic and financial environment for the College and for our students, and the unique opportunities within our grasp. Informed by those conversations, we have begun a strategic planning process organized around a commitment to Living Our Promise.
At its heart, Living Our Promise means inspiring our students to lead lives of meaning, service, and consequence—and then showing them how to do so. Through the extraordinary efforts of our strategic planning committees—and the wisdom and creativity our community has brought forward—I’m pleased to share that this work is actively underway and will soon find resonance across our entire student experience.
Once completed, our new strategic plan will position us to offer our students a yet more integrated, more intentional, and more challenging education grounded in the commitments that have long defined us as a liberal arts and sciences college.
The strategic plan will be forged by a set of principles that derive from our institutional identity and what students need to thrive in today’s complex and interrelated world. These principles include the development of a robust, relevant, and integrated academic and co-curricular student experience; a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and belonging; the tools to translate aspiration into action in service of society; and an improvement in our distinction, market position, and financial sustainability.
This work will not be easy. What’s important rarely is. But it is now our turn to meet our responsibilities as stewards of this venerable institution. I encourage you to visit our strategic planning website (www.gettysburg.edu/plan) to learn more about the work before us and the Four Pillars that will guide our institutional decision-making.
Together, as Gettysburgians—both on campus and in this historic community—let us commit to Living Our Promise to the fullest, and join together in designing this College’s brightest future.
