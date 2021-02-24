At the beginning of 2020, as the world stood on the brink of a disaster yet unknown; who could have imagined what 2020 had in store for us in Adams County? And how could we have anticipated how the pandemic would impact children and families in our community?
Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) provides child abuse prevention education to the Adams County community and helps children and families who have suffered abuse in their journey to healing. We are dedicated to working towards a community where children are safe, families are strong, and where child victims can become kids again.
At the Center, our staff members meet children every day who are scared and traumatized. The sad truth is that the pandemic made things much harder for children and families, especially those families who were already struggling. In 2020, our team provided supportive services to 249 child victims, along with 252 adult caregivers and 237 child family members.
But there is hope. Working with each child and caregiver, our team provides trauma-informed services not only to the child victim, but support for the entire family. With support and encouragement, these traumatized children don’t just survive, they thrive.
In response to the pandemic, ACCAC, like many other human service organizations, had to learn to do our work differently. Alongside our first responder partners- Law Enforcement Officers and Children & Youth Services Caseworkers- we rolled up our sleeves, donned our masks, doused ourselves with hand sanitizer and continued to support children and families in Adams County.
Even during the “Stay at Home” order, ACCAC continued to provide high quality intervention, advocacy and treatment services to child abuse victims and their families; while also working diligently in community outreach and prevention education. Our 2020 initiatives:
• The “What If I Told You?” Child Abuse Prevention Project- meeting our 2020 goal of educating 2,000 Adams County community members each year (2020 actual- 2,169 individuals).
• Established our own in-house mental health program, providing 81 children with trauma assessments and evidence-based individual therapy for 66 children.
• Launched the Inner Circle Teen Girls Group and Caregiver Education/Support Groups.
• Expanded child and family advocacy services, including personalized service plans and comprehensive case management, providing 1,831 individual advocacy services.
We still need to play catch-up to reach those kids whose abuse hasn’t been discovered yet—but the power of our community is remarkable. When it comes to helping victims of child abuse, it takes more than a village; it takes a group of dedicated professionals (thank you first responders!), strong community partnerships, and a unified voice calling for an end to child abuse.
ACCAC remains committed to inspiring hope for child victims of abuse while also working to end child abuse in our community. To learn how you can help, visit our website: www.kidsagaincac.org or call our Center at 717-337-9888.
