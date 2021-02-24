The Bermudian Springs School District has experienced many successes and celebrations in 2020. Our students, teachers and administrators strive to work collaboratively and creatively in order to enhance and transform teaching and learning.
Bermudian Springs is home to driven, creative individuals succeeding within and beyond the traditional classroom walls. At the high school level, 12th grade students Ryan Hart and Noah Racioppa created the “DAD” Box, which provides help for those with cognitive Development and Assist those with Disabilities. Ryan and Noah placed first in the People's Choice award at the Pennsylvania Invention and Design Competition, and advanced to the World Invention Convention. In addition, 12th grader Jessica Pedro Pascual, a leader in our Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter, earned the distinction of being a Borlaug Scholar through her active participation in the World Food Prize at the Pennsylvania State University.
Even our youngest learners at the elementary level demonstrated creativity and innovation through Project-Based Learning experiences that connected to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). Students learned more about aquatic life through a deep exploration of an animal, and ultimately displaying their work in an interactive museum.
Our students also strive to make connections to our community. Elementary students participated in the design and development of a Little Free Library, which allows for exchange of books for students of all ages in our community right on our campus. Another example of the strong school-community connection was demonstrated when music teacher Matthew Carlson composed a song called Begin, which was then performed by choir students in 4th through 12th grade. This inspirational and powerful student performance can be found here: Student Performance.
Bermudian Springs High School was recently named an Apple Distinguished School. This distinction is awarded to only 400 schools in 34 countries, and recognizes the innovation of our students, administrators, staff, and teachers. In addition, Bermudian Springs Middle School redesigned current creative arts classes to allow students more voice and choice in their learning, with a focus on creativity and problem solving. These choice-based classes will enhance communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity. Finally, students in the 8th grade elective Commercial Craze researched, planned, and used their creative tools to create commercials for local businesses and organizations.
As an entire District, our commitment to finding creative solutions was also on full display in a variety of ways this past year. For example, the Bermudian Springs School Board approved the construction of a new middle school. This building will continue to enhance our curriculum and creative arts courses by providing common learning spaces for activities, labs, and projects. In addition, as schools transitioned to remote learning this past spring, our teachers provided engaging, rigorous lessons and choice-based activities. Finally, our District stakeholders designed a Portrait of a Graduate (POG) in order to guide future District goals and endeavors. The POG outlines skills, attitudes and competencies that graduates should possess upon graduation - creativity and innovation, communication, problem solving and critical thinking, global citizenship, communication and collaboration.
Our Superintendent, Dr. Shane Hotchkiss, served on the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) COVID-19 Recovery Task Force. The guidelines produced by this Task Force have informed our health and safety planning. As a result of this planning, our teachers, staff, and administrators worked to ensure that our students had access to the tools that they needed, which resulted in the deployment of additional iPad devices and WiFi hotspots to families. Our commitment to providing families increased educational options also extended to our fully-online learning option, Eagles Academy.
Overall, the continued success of our creative and innovative District is a result of our teachers, administrators, staff, School Board, students, and families. The struggles experienced in 2020 are not uncommon to districts across the United States. When conditions related to COVID-19 improve, we look forward to filling our gym, stadium, and auditorium with students, families and community members. Our District would like to offer an invitation to our local businesses, organizations, and higher education institutions to contact us for potential opportunities and partnerships for our students. We will continue to strive for success by supporting all learners through creativity, collaboration, and innovation.
