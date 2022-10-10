spot

Penn State’s head football coach makes a guaranteed $7 million a year, but he doesn’t appear on the university’s required list of top 25 highest-salaried employees. (Craig Houtz/For The Inquirer)

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.

Unlike nearly all of its Big Ten counterparts, Penn State does not have to publicly disclose the salaries of its employees.

