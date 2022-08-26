HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday took the controversial step of reversing a two-decade-old rule aimed at tamping down a crisis of doctors leaving the state because of high medical malpractice insurance costs.

In a highly-anticipated order, the state Supreme Court directed that plaintiffs can resume filing medical malpractice cases in any county in the state, rather than restricting them to filing in the county where the alleged medical harm occurred.

