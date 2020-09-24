In 2016, Pennsylvania launched an Electronic Death Registration System that would allow funeral directors, physicians, coroners, and others to quickly and directly submit death data, vastly improving the time it would take to respond to an outbreak.
At the time, Pennsylvania had the most severe death reporting lags in the country, and the feds had identified the existing process as “dire and in need of immediate support.”
Despite these known issues, officials abandoned their urgency in rolling out the electronic system. When COVID-19 arrived in the state — and data became central to saving lives — EDRS was still largely voluntary.
As a result, the state’s official death count unexpectedly fluctuated during the pandemic’s deadliest months, fueling conspiracy theories and undermining public trust in the numbers.
What is EDRS, and why does it matter?
Pennsylvania’s Electronic Death Registration System is part of a national effort to improve the timeliness of death reporting. Fast access to death data can help officials to assess patterns and identify potential crises. According to the CDC, it should take about two to three years for a state of Pennsylvania’s size to fully roll out an EDRS. Currently, the state’s EDRS is in its fourth year of use.
How death reporting works in Pennsylvania
Across Pennsylvania, in big cities and small towns, the death reporting process is largely the same. Funeral directors work with cause-of-death certifiers — the coroner, medical examiner, or physicians at hospitals or nursing homes — to start the death certificate process. From there, in most cases, a local registrar appointed by the state health department will get involved, gathering and logging information from the funeral home and funneling it up to the state.
How we obtained data about death certificates
Unlike some other states, Pennsylvania doesn’t allow death certificates to be obtained under the state’s public records law. In order to understand how often EDRS was used in the first half of 2020, Spotlight PA and WHYY News submitted a Right-to-Know request for the forms funeral homes must file to apply for death certificates. A small box on that form lists two options for a filing method: one for EDRS and another for paper.
