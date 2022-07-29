spot

“The Republican-led General Assembly continues to take extraordinary steps to dismantle access to abortion and implement a radical agenda,” Wolf said in a statement Thursday announcing the lawsuit. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/Philadelphia Inquirer)

HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is suing the Republican-controlled legislature in the state’s highest court over its efforts to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to restrict — and potentially ban — access to abortion, add new requirements for voters at the polls, and scale back executive powers.

Wolf is appealing to the state Supreme Court on an emergency basis, asking its seven justices to block the legislature from advancing a controversial, eleventh-hour measure that would ask voters to weigh in on five proposed amendments to the state’s constitution.

