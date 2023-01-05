rozzi

Mark Rozzi spoke in 2018 about the legislative fight over letting clergy abuse victims sue the Catholic church. (Michael Bryant/Philadelphia Inquirer)

HARRISBURG — In the Pennsylvania Capitol, no other issue defines the legislative career of newly minted state House Speaker Mark Rozzi more than helping survivors of decades-old sexual abuse.

In every legislative session since he was first elected in 2012, Rozzi has sponsored bills that would suspend the state’s statute of limitations for two years to allow people sexually abused as children to sue their perpetrators.

