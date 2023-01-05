spot

Pennsylvania lawmakers were sworn in at the Capitol building in Harrisburg. Those in the state House still need to pass rules. (Jose F. Moreno/Philadelphia Inquirer)

HARRISBURG — A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules.

At the beginning of each two-year session, lawmakers pass rules that govern the state House and Senate. Those rules can dictate how committees are organized, who can call a vote on bills, and even mandate lawmakers to publicly share expenses.

