I’ve received my mail-in ballot, but I have decided that I want to vote in person on a voting machine. I know I can’t do both, but I don’t want to shred the mail-in ballot unless I know for sure that I can stand in line and vote in person.
Don’t shred that ballot! Voters who received a mail-in or absentee ballot but want to vote in person should bring the ballot and pre-addressed outer envelope with them to their polling place on Election Day.
Those who can’t or don’t will have to cast a provisional ballot. Election workers use provisional ballots for anyone who shows up to the polls on Election Day and their eligibility to vote is in some way unclear. Later, election officials investigate whether the person who cast the ballot is indeed registered and has not already voted. The voter can then search for their provisional ballot here to see if it was ultimately accepted. — Marie Albiges
Can anyone other than myself return my ballot?
Unless you have a disability or are casting an emergency ballot, only you as the voter can return your ballot.
If you have a disability that prevents you from picking up a ballot and returning it to the county Board of Elections, you can designate someone else to do it by filling out a form, and the designee must certify they haven’t altered or marked the ballot before dropping it off.
In the event of an emergency such as an unexpected illness that occurs after the 5 p.m. deadline to request a ballot on Oct. 27, you can apply for an emergency absentee ballot and fill out a form to designate someone to drop off the ballot for you. — Marie Albiges
Is there still any chance the Pennsylvania legislature will allow counties to start pre-canvassing mail ballots before Election Day?
Probably not. The General Assembly adjourned until Nov. 10 — a week after Election Day — without sending any election reforms to the governor’s desk. In theory, lawmakers could be called back to Harrisburg to vote on measures before Nov. 3, but changes too close to the election could cause more harm than good.
A spokesperson for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania said officials are now “pleading with voters, candidates, and the media to be patient” as it could take days before the election results are finalized.
“Counties will now continue with the many duties of conducting secure, accurate elections but will not sacrifice the integrity of the election in order to hasten results,” the spokesperson told Spotlight PA. “The timing of results will vary depending upon each county’s resources, and we ask that everyone be patient and understand that counties will get it done correctly — it just may take a little longer than we would all like.” — Cynthia Fernandez
What should be done if militia appears at the polls? Are guns permitted at polls?
“The Election Code does not specifically address firearms or weapons at a polling place,” according to the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and Office of Attorney General. “Therefore, if a person can legally possess a firearm, there is no law prohibiting them from having that firearm at a polling place unless the polling place is located in a location where firearms are prohibited by law. Firearms are prohibited by law at courthouses and schools.”
No one with a gun can use it to threaten or intimidate others, and, if they do, they could face charges of voter intimidation and a judge’s order to leave or be removed from the polling place. — Tom Lisi
Can I take a selfie at the polls?
Yes! While the framers of the Constitution probably didn’t anticipate voters taking camera phones into the voting booth with them, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar recently said that taking photos of yourself while voting is permitted under the First Amendment.
What’s not permitted is taking photos, videos, or recordings of other people at the polls in a way that could possibly be seen as intimidating, or in a way that blocks someone from voting, Boockvar said. — Marie Albiges
What happens if I’m in line when the polls close?
If you’re in line before 8 p.m. on Election Day when the polls close, you can still cast your vote as long as you remain in line. — Marie Albiges
