Pennsylvania State Police will not release an analysis on the racial breakdown of traffic stops this year, the first time new information could have been available in more than a decade, after researchers found problems with the data.

State police announced in 2021 that they would partner with the University of Cincinnati Center for Police Research and Policy to conduct independent analysis of traffic stop data following a Spotlight PA investigation that found the department stopped collecting the information without explanation or public notice in 2012.

