In private conversations, trustees balked at Penn State leadership’s initial budget proposal last year, which included a $245 million budget deficit. (Georgianna Sutherland / For Spotlight PA)

In a February memo to university leaders, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi wrote that last year university leaders “brought forward a $245 million deficit budget, which the Board of Trustees would not support.”

Yet, a review of agendas and meeting minutes for the full board and its finance committee reveals no record of the board receiving a budget proposal with a $245 million deficit. Bendapudi began as the university’s president in May 2022.

