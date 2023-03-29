Pennsylvania’s patchwork of ballot curing policies will remain in place, at least for now, following a decision from a state appellate court last week.

Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler dismissed a case brought by the Republican National Committee last year arguing that counties allowing voters to fix errors on their mail ballots had violated the state’s Election Code. Ceisler made no determination on the facts of the case, but ruled Commonwealth Court was not the proper venue.

