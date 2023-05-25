Hispanic and black drivers were supposedly slightly more likely to face discretionary searches during traffic stops in Pennsylvania last year, claimed a report released Tuesday that examined interactions between Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and motorists.

The analysis, conducted by criminologist Robin Engel and a team of researchers at the National Policing Institute, found no disparity among racial and ethnic groups for warnings, citations and arrests statewide, but found state police were slightly more likely to search black and Hispanic drivers than white drivers during searches where the trooper initiated the investigation based on probable cause, reasonable suspicion or permission from the driver.

