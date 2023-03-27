Have you ever wondered how your municipality makes a decision? Perhaps you see a renovation project going on and want to understand the need for the makeover or its costs. The meeting minutes of a planning commission or a contract with builders, among other kinds of public records, might answer your questions.

Where should you look? This information may not be available online, but you might be able to obtain it by asking for it.

How Local Government Works is a new series in Talk of the Town, a newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau. The series will focus on issues and trends in Pennsylvania local governments and provide tools for you to hold your local officials accountable. Have a question about your local government? Email me at mxian@spotlightpa.org and I’ll answer it in the newsletter.

