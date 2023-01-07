HARRISBURG — In likely one of his last acts in office, Gov. Tom Wolf has asked the Pennsylvania legislature to gather for a special session Monday to pass a constitutional amendment allowing adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue the perpetrators.

New House Speaker Mark Rozzi responded Friday with a vow to halt all other chamber action until that issue is addressed.

