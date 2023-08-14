HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania court recently found a state commission should not have approved the sale of a municipal sewer system to a private company because the deal would harm consumers, a ruling that has the potential to raise the bar for such acquisitions.

The decision challenges six years of precedent in favor of water consolidation that critics contend has led to customers overpaying tens of millions of dollars on their bills.

