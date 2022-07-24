spotlight

Pitt, Penn State, Lincoln University, and Temple University receive taxpayer dollars each year to subsidize in-state tuition. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf plans to quietly give Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities including Penn State and Pitt a one-time $40 million boost using stimulus money that he has the sole power to direct.

The move follows opponents of abortion access in the state House unsuccessfully attempting to block funding for the schools over Pitt’s research using fetal tissue.

