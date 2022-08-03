road

Lick Run Road in Lycoming County, Pa., north of Williamsport, makes up part of the roughly 25,000 miles of dirt or gravel roads in the state. (famartin/CC BY-SA 4.0)

A long-anticipated health study commissioned by Pennsylvania environmental officials examined the practice of spreading wastewater from conventional gas– and oil-drilling on thousands of miles of rural dirt roads in the state. Researchers concluded that the practice doesn’t control dust effectively and poses dangers to the environment and human health.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has not yet acted based on those findings but said that the study’s impact will be “immediate, large and intense.”

Ad Crable is a Bay Journal staff writer based in Pennsylvania. Contact him at acrable@bayjournal.com. This article first appeared in the June 2022 of the Bay Journal and was distributed by the Bay Journal News Service.

