Gerald R. Bennett, 88, of Littlestown, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Eleanor (Wilson) Bennett, Littlestown; together they shared 66 years of marriage.
Born January 5, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Owen G. and Mabel (Pate) Bennett.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robin Bennett and partner Karen Land of Gettysburg, Laurie Hawkins and husband Phillip of Littlestown, and Michael Bennett and wife Shelle of Littlestown; sister, Bettye Speed of Kent Island, Md.; grandchildren, Ben Hawkins and wife Ashlee of Gettysburg, Jessica Bennett Smith and husband Travis of Littlestown, Katherine Hawkins of Littlestown, and Nicole Lawrence and husband Shawn of Littlestown; and great grandchildren, Ava Hawkins, Emma Smith, Eli Hawkins, Addison Smith and Bailey Lawrence.
Gerald graduated from St. Paul School for Boys, Baltimore, Md., and later graduated from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md., where he was a national champion and All-American lacrosse player. Following his retirement from Bell Atlantic, Gerald dedicated his time to the historic preservation of Gettysburg and success of the historic town. Notably he was a vice-chair of the Gettysburg National Military Park Advisory Commission, restored two historic Gettysburg homes, researched and authored the book “Days of Uncertainty and Dread” on the civilian experience during the battle, wrote numerous wayside plaques to educate visitors on the war experience, and contributed to the restoration of the historic railway station in Gettysburg.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Gerald R. Bennett may be made to the Gettysburg Foundation at gettysburgfoundation.org or call 717-339-2101.
To share memories of Gerald R. Bennett, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.