Dr. Jean Marie Wiley, 94, of Fairfield, died peacefully Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, at Columbia Cottage of Hanover.
Born May 23, 1928, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Cecil E. and Katherine (McManus) Wiley. She is survived by her cousins, friends and colleagues.
Jean Marie graduated from the Visitation Academy in Washington, D.C., and went on to receive both her bachelor and master’s degrees from Catholic University in Washington. She was a social worker at a Catholic Adoption Agency for many years. She then did missionary work in Pakistan for a number of years before getting her medical degree from Women’s Medical School in Philadelphia. She then went on to serve her residency at D.C. General Hospital where she later managed the emergency room and trained physician assistants. Upon leaving DC General she worked at various clinics in the area. After retiring at age 65, she participated in various ministries and led many groups on pilgrimage to Medjugore in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Jean knew as a young girl that she wanted to give her life to Our Lord Jesus Christ. She had great devotion to the Holy Eucharist and often stated that the happiest day of her life was receiving her First Holy Communion. She then became a daily communicant throughout her entire life. On March 25, 1946, she made her vows as a consecrated virgin and on August 4, 1949, she made her final promise as a Third Order Dominican. She joined the Secular Institute of Caritas Christi on August 5, 1988, and was a member of the St. Martin de Porres Chapter of Third Order Dominicans.
Please refer to monahanfuneralhome.com for funeral Mass details until times are confirmed. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, Md. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean Marie's name may be made to the Sisters at the Institute of Servants of the Lord and the Virgin of Matara, 28 Fifteenth St. SE, Washington, DC 20003.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.