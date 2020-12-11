Charles D. Angstadt, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 1, 1934, in Oley, Pa., he was the son of the late Daniel R. and Mabel (Manwiller) Angstadt.
Charles is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carol L. (Wheeler) Angstadt.
He graduated from Oley High School in 1952, served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956 during the Korean War and later attended Penn State University. Charles had a 35-year career with the Knouse Foods, serving in various supervisory positions.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg, Albert J. Lentz American Legion Post #202 and Good Samaritan Lodge #336 in Gettysburg. Charles was a former member of the Gettysburg Elks, Gettysburg Eagles, Gettysburg Country Club, Jaycees and Fairfield AmVet Post #172.
In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by three children, Lisa A. Angstadt and Angela R. Angstadt, both of Gettysburg, and John D. Angstadt and wife Tracy of Biglerville; two grandchildren, Ben and Megan Angstadt; and a brother Levi Angstadt and his wife Doris of Boyertown, Pa. Charles was predeceased by four brothers, Peter, Roy, Robert and Steve Angstadt.
Interment with a private graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors provided the Adams County Allied Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made, St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online tributes and condolences at monahanfuneralhome.com.
