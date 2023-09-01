A celebration of life for Robert Lee “Bob” Wilson, 79, of Littlestown, who died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Pavilion, 427 Menges Mill Road, Littlestown.
