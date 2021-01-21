Linda R. Smith, 78, formerly of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Luther Acres of Lititz. She was the wife of Kenneth E. Smith of Lititz for 55 years.
Born Aug. 15, 1942, in Orrtanna, Linda was the daughter of the late Norma (Shuyler) Bransom.
She was a 1960 Fairfield High School graduate and a graduate of Hahnemann Hospital Training School for Nurses in Philadelphia. Linda had been a nurse at the Adams County home, a seamstress and a housekeeper at Gettysburg Motor Lodge for 25 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Neil B. Smith and Kelli Slocum of Neffsville, and Jason C. Smith and Christian Fitzpatrick of Atlanta, Ga.; her two grandchildren, Brooke Slocum and Kortnee Winters; her great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Madalyn, Benjamin and Remington; her brother, Terry Shuyler of Sikeston, Mo.; and her sister, Mary Heller of Dillsburg. Linda was predeceased by her two sisters, Donna Paules and Sharon Bowling.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. Linda enjoyed sewing and crocheting.
Graveside service is Saturday, Jan. 30, at 12:15 p.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with COVID-19 restrictions observed: masks worn, social distancing and a limited number of friends permitted in the funeral home.
Memorials in Linda’s name may be sent to her church at 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.