Ralph J. Carbaugh Sr., age 86, of Gettysburg, passed away May 18, 2022, at Transitions Health Care Center in Gettysburg. He was born August 29, 1935, in Gettysburg, a son of the late George M. and Katie V. (Kump) Carbaugh.
Ralph was a chef for Gettysburg College and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his children, Ralph J. Carbaugh Jr. of Gettysburg, Sharon Helm of Illinois, Robert Carbaugh, James Carbaugh and Billy Joe Carbaugh, both of Washington. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by numerous siblings.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday May 27, at Bendersville Cemetery, 126 Church St., Bendersville, PA 17306. Minister Wayne Matthews will officiate the services.
