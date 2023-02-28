Rosella A. Rang, 93, of Gettysburg, entered into God’s eternal care on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at The Gettysburg Center.
Born on Thursday, May 16, 1929, in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Harry M. and Catherine Sneeringer Baublitz. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joseph Cyril Rang, who died in 2016; two sisters, Miriam C. Doll and C. Patricia Kahlbaugh; two brothers, David W. Baublitz and Richard E. Baublitz; and a niece, Joan Yohe.
Rosella was a 1947 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and retired from Hanover Wire Cloth after 36-½ years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the AMVETS National Lady Auxiliary, Hanover Home Association, Ladies Auxiliary of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, and McSherrystown Chapter 2179 Woman of the Moose.
Survivors include two children, Michael J. Rang and his wife Sharon, and Theresa A. Rang; three grandchildren, Tracy Mummert and his wife Sonya, Craig Rang and his wife Julie, and Christopher Rang and his wife Kayla; and two great-grandchildren, Adley Rang, and Cooper Rang.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delone Catholic High School Student Fund, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
