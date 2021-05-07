Louise K. “Dolly” (Luckenbaugh) Slothour, 77, of Bonneauville, entered into God’s eternal care, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Brethren Home Nursing Center, New Oxford.
Born Nov. 22, 1943, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Albertus and Pearl (Becker) Luckenbaugh. Dolly was the loving wife of the late Earl Eugene Slothour with whom she shared 56 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 24, 2016.
Dolly retired as the cook at The Catholic War Veterans Post 1342 in Bonneauville after 14 years of service.
Dolly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In recent years, she had enjoyed participating in art classes at the Brethren Home.
Dolly is survived by seven children, Robert Slothour and his wife Diana of Arendtsville, Leshia Cassatt of New Oxford, Michael Slothour of York Springs, Lori Sanders and her husband Ralph “Lee” of Gettysburg, Linda Keiser and her husband Dennis of Gettysburg, Joseph Slothour of New Oxford, and Tina Slothour of New Oxford; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Pearl Yoho. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Earl Slothour Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Ava Riley; and one sister, Rosella Slothour.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Dolly’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Bonneauville, with Chaplain Marjorie Lauver officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery, New Oxford.
Serving as casket bearers will be Ralph “Lee” Sanders, Gangul Perumparambil, Austin Bosserman, Dennis Keiser, Jason Keiser and Robert Slothour.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dolly’s name to the Brethren Home Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.